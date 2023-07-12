'Huw Edwards' revealed by wife as BBC presenter involved in 'sex pics scandal'

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards. — HuffPost UK/File

A celebrity BBC presenter accused of paying a young person more than £35,000, since they were 17 years old, has finally been named by his wife.

According to her latest statement, BBC presenter Huw Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind, identified him as the presenter involved in the "sex pics scandal."

Tonight, on behalf of her husband, Huw Edwards, Flind said: "After five days that have been incredibly trying for our family, I am making this statement in light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter'.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters; he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving inpatient hospital care, where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear, Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition, I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

The Met Police claim that there is no proof that a crime has been committed. Reports state that over a three-year period, the BBC accepted pornographic images.

While discussing the controversy on Wednesday's episode of Newsnight, BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire may have accidentally revealed the name of the unnamed BBC presenter who is accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds in exchange for sex pictures.

After the allegations were published in The Sun newspaper last week, a prominent BBC presenter was fired. The victim's mother disclosed that the money, which totaled more than £35,000, was used to support a cocaine addiction that ruined her child's life.