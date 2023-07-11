King Charles hosts Joe Biden for tea at Windsor Castle amid Prince Harry's US visa row

US President Joe Biden and Britain's new King Charles III on Monday met for the first time since the coronation to discuss some crucial issues.

The 74-year-old monarch enjoyed tea with the US President at Windsor Castle on Monday amid Prince Harry's visa row in the US. The crucial meeting between the two leaders took took place amid rumours about Harry's likely deportation from the US over the Duke's admission of using drugs.

Americans are demanding the US government to disclose King Charles III's son Harry's visa application details.

It marked Biden’s second trip to Windsor Castle since taking office – the president met the King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her home just outside London in June 2021.



This latest meeting with Charles was a closely watched moment for how the King balances his traditionally apolitical role with a cause he is passionate about that has become a signature priority.

There are speculations that the two leaders could also discuss the disgruntled royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are busy in making their new empire in the US after ditching royal life in the UK.

Biden and Charles reviewed an honorary guard at Windsor Castle, with hundreds of uniformed troops and its military band positioned on the grassy quadrangle.

The band played "God Save the King" upon the King's arrival and "The Star-Spangled Banner" upon the President of the United States' entrance.

Biden has called climate change “the existential threat to human existence as we know it.” The meeting was also closely watched for how the two men interacted.



The US leader at one point put his hand on the 74-year-old monarch's back, which was described as a "wonderful symbol of warmth and affection" by a royal source who spoke to CNN, denying that this action by the president broke protocol.

The Source claimed: "[His Majesty the King is] entirely comfortable with that kind of contact – and what a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations!"