Australia considering all options for fourth Ashes Test: Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins on the field after Australia win on day five of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 2, 2023. — AFP

Australia skipper Pat Cummins shared that they will be considering all options when they will finalise the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

The fourth Test is of great importance because if the Aussies win it, they will retain the Ashes and can play the fifth and last Test without pressure.

"You keep all options open," Cummins said as quoted by the ICC. "We've got nine or 10 days now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days.”

The Australian skipper will be hoping to have Cameroon Green and Josh Hazlewood for the fourth Test.

"But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh (Hazlewood) will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI," he added.

The Aussies have not discarded a re-shuffle at the top order following David Warner’s disappointing performance in the Ashes as the left-handed batter has only scored 141 runs at @23.50 in three matches.

The 30-year-old may also use the inexperienced spinner Todd Murphy — who played his first Ashes Test last week — in the absence of Nathon Lyon, even though the 22-year-old only managed to bag one wicket.

"It was conditions based as it didn’t spin quite as much as we thought it would," Cummins explained. "We would have liked to have got Todd into the game a bit more and I am sure next week in Manchester there will be a bit more spin for him."

It must be noted that the Aussies lead the Ashes 2023 series by 2-1 after the visitors were handed out a defeat in the third ODI.

England chased the target of 251 runs in the 50th over — following their “BazBall” approach on day four as Harry Brook played a crucial knock of 75 runs, guiding his team to their first Ashes win.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday, July 19 - Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday, July 27 - Monday, July 31