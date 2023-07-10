Hugh Jackman dons yellow costume for 'Deadpool 3' first look

Ryan Reynolds on Monday treated his fans with a picture of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from his upcoming movie "Deadpool 3".
Using his Instagram stories, the actor share a behind-the-scenes photo of him and Hugh on the set of the upcoming film together.
"Don't blink," he captioned the picture which featured Ryan in his Deadpool suit.
Hugh Jackman is seen walking alongside him in Wolverine’s costume.
Ryan announced that Hugh will be reprising his iconic X-Men role back in September 2022.
Directed by Shawn Levy, "Deadpool 3" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.
Meanwhile, it has been learned that Hollywood star Jennifer Garner will be reprising her anti-hero assassin Elektra in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie.
Garner first essayed the role of Elektra in 2003's Daredevil film, which starred her former husband Ben Affleck as the titular superhero.
