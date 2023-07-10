K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa gets accused of public indecency

Hwasa previously performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival for 'Dancing Queens on the Road'

Hwasa from the K-pop group MAMAMOO is being accused of public indecency by the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity. It was stated by the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul on July 10 that they received a complaint against the idol.

In response to the statement from the police, her agency P Nation responded to the claims briefly, writing: “We understand that the police are reviewing the case.”

The singer and rapper previously performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival on May 12 as she filmed for Dancing Queens on the Road. During the show, she performed her song Don’t during which she made a “suggestive” gesture which led to the complaint being filed by the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity.

In the complaint, they claimed that she caused the viewers to feel discomfort and that the public felt “shame” due to her making a gesture which did not even fit the context of the performance.

This comes after she made a surprise appearance at Gangnam Style singer PSY’s concert to officially announce her contract with the agency he founded, P Nation. Both PSY and Hwasa then proceeded to sign the contract on stage which was then followed by a performance of her solo song Maria.