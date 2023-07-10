Johnny Depp delights locals of Welsh town as he visits poet Dylan Thomas’ birthplace

To the delight of residents in the tranquil Welsh community of Cwmdonkin Drive, Johnny Depp made a spontaneous appearance at the birthplace of his cherished poet, Dylan Thomas.
The 60-year-old actor, who was on tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires, conveyed his continued sense of elation after exploring the residence of the nonconformist poet in Swansea's Uplands area.
Sporting a crocheted hat, sunglasses, and an array of jewelry, Depp explored the petite dwelling located at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, which was once the childhood home of the author.
He told Nation Cymru: “I'm still floating a little having been in the room where Under Milk Wood began and so many poems were written. So dumbfounded.”
“It's such a strong... doing this visit you get to see where his thoughts came from and it's a lot to take in if you're a fiend like I am.”
“My older brother when I was a kid, he turned me onto all these writers I wasn't ready for when I was 10, 12.”
“Dylan Thomas, the first he gave me as a kid was Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog, so that was the first and then of course all the poetry, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, all the stuff that just takes your head apart.”
The Birthplace of Dylan Thomas is a "living museum" that commemorates the achievements and existence of the distinguished Welsh poet and author, Dylan Thomas, who hailed from Swansea.
