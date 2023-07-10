Pakistan women's football team Singapore tour in jeopardy

The picture posted on December 25, 2022, shows Pakistan's women football team participating in a training camp in Lahore. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF

KARACHI: Pakistan's top sports body has refused to grant a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the women's team's tour to Singapore.

Pakistan women's team was scheduled to play two friendly matches against Singapore on July 15 and 18; they were scheduled to depart on the evening of July 13 for these games.

The PFF had sought NOC from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) — the top sports body — for touring Singapore, but their request was denied.

PSB's letter to PFF mentions that federations are required to submit all relevant documents for government clearance at least six weeks before the departure date.

"In view of aforesaid instructions, PSB is not in a position to process the case at this belated stage," the PSB letter states.

It is worth mentioning that the Football Association of Singapore sent official confirmation of the tour to PFF on June 26. PFF wrote the letter for NOC on June 27, which was delivered to PSB soon after Eid Holidays.

A source in PFF wondered how PSB could expect a federation to send documents for NOC even before the tour is confirmed.

The denial of NOC means the Pakistan women's football team is set to miss the opportunity of playing international games during the FIFA window.

Last month, the PFF had to wait until the last minute for NOCs to tour Mauritius and India.