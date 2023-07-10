Sofia Vergara reaches 30 million Instagram followers 

Sofia Vergara is celebrating her success!
The Modern Family star treated her fans with two sizzling snaps from her Italian vacation in celebration of obtaining 30 million Instagram followers.
The actress, 50, cut a sexy figure in a neon green one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean.
'30,000,000 followers!! Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy,' she captioned the Instagram post.
The America's Got Talent judge's long, honey-highlighted hair was loose and cascaded down her torso.
Sofia's Italian vacation comes as fans slammed the two-week hiatus of AGT.
The official Twitter account for the AGT made the hiatus announcement on June 28, writing: 'We're signing off, but mark your calendars! #AGT returns in TWO weeks,' alongside a gif of judge Howie Mandel.
Meghan Markle. Prince Harry won't drop their royal titles
Cara Delevigne was seen chatting to model and actress Cara at the event after she brutally snubbed Sky Sports F1...
Meghan Markle wants to go back to acting, says expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hit by bad luck after Megxit
Kim Kardashian looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a pink tank dress with no makeup on in new photo
Jamie Foxx has appeared in the public for the first time since his undisclosed medical emergency in April