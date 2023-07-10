Jeffrey Epstein wanted to take 'advice' from Prince Andrew in new business

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to extend an important role to Prince Andrew.
In letters to JP Morgan, Epstein wrote: “I need to decide how to gear up my advisory business.
“Grab a group from Goldman [Sachs, the investment bank]?.. Hire 5-10 stars? Larry? Peter? Andrew?”' the deceased pedophile added, as per Mail Online.
The person named Larry in context is believed to be Larry Summers while Peter is Peter Mandelson.
In another mail dated August 2011, Epstein hinted Andrew was becoming his potential business partner.
He wrote: “He is now allowed to make money.”.
This comes as Andrew loses his military titles and royal patronages. The Duke of York was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre trafficked to him by Jeffrey Esptein.
