Nine suffer gunshot wounds from mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio

At least nine people were hurt by gunshots that resulted from a mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, early Sunday morning, according to police.

Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police, said that no deaths have been reported.

"Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire towards a group of people and then fled the scene," Ciaccia said in a statement.

When they were called to the scene at 2:30am for a report of multiple people shot, officers had already been dispatched to the area as part of a weekly detail, according to the statement. Police "arrived quickly" and rendered aid while they were on the scene.

"Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Centre," Ciaccia's statement said, adding that no additional information was immediately available.

As mass shootings continue largely unabated, the incident is just the most recent illustration of America's battle with gun violence, CNN reported.

The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter, reports that there have been at least 365 mass shootings so far in 2023.

Rise in mass shootings across US

Within 24 hours of a Texas shooting that resulted in at least three fatalities and numerous injuries, a 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were hurt in a separate shooting at a Salisbury block party.

In addition, the shooting occurred around the same time as a drive-by shooting west of Salisbury in which nine people were hurt, including a child under the age of nine.

In three mass shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth, at least 10 people were killed and 38 others were injured, according to authorities. US President Joe Biden emphasised the importance of lawmakers passing gun control legislation to protect innocent lives.

In the Fort Worth shooting, three lives were claimed and eight injured after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, according to the police.

Another shooting in Philadelphia Monday evening left five dead and two wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs when a gunman in body armour carrying an AR-15 went on a killing spree on strangers, said local police.