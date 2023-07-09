Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject rift rumours with latest family outing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject rift rumours with family outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently rejected rift rumours with their latest family outing along with kids Archie and Lilibet.



The family of four was spotted celebrating US Independence Day on July 4th in Montecito, California.

A video shared on the official Instagram handle of Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel shows Meghan and Lilibet at roadside as they watched the model T Fords drive by, and waved at the participants.

Prince Harry and son Archie can also be seen in the video.

They watched as novelty cars and local ambulances and fire trucks made their way through the streets for the annual celebration.

Earlier, Lilibet was also pictured in the arms of her father, Prince Harry at the parade.



Meanwhile, royal expert and author Angela Levin had claimed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s marriage is ‘very nearly finished.’