Kourtney Kardashian is proudly flaunting her pregnancy in a fashionable way on Threads 

Kourtney Kardashian, the star of the popular TV show "The Kardashians," is proudly showcasing her growing baby bump. Currently expecting a child with her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney took to Threads, the latest social media platform by Mark Zuckerberg, to share a post earlier this week.
In the photo, Kardashian looked stylish in a blue jacket and a small blue skirt that seemed to be held together by three delicate blue threads. She completed her look with silver peep-toe heels, all while posing in a modern bathroom setting.
In the caption, the founder of Poosh couldn't help but make a playful reference to the app's name and her outfit, writing, "Hanging on by a thread."
This post appears to be Kardashian's first on the platform, which is a new discussion-based app resembling the format of Twitter. However, it follows a series of adorable pregnancy photos she has shared on various social media platforms since announcing her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last month.
King Charles reportedly ‘grumbled’ when Princess Diana ‘attracted adoring crowds by the tens of thousands
Kim Kardashian stuns in a bold pink outfit, including see-through pants, during a beach bike ride
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school students during their production of the iconic film "Mean Girls"
Many royal experts noted that Kate Middleton was the most talked about royal than Charles after his coronation ceremony
Joan Collins opens up about her love life, discussing her penchant for younger partners
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's nude scene in 'Joy Ride' highlighting her involvement in the scene