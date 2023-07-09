Kourtney Kardashian is proudly flaunting her pregnancy in a fashionable way on Threads

Kourtney Kardashian, the star of the popular TV show "The Kardashians," is proudly showcasing her growing baby bump. Currently expecting a child with her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney took to Threads, the latest social media platform by Mark Zuckerberg, to share a post earlier this week.

In the photo, Kardashian looked stylish in a blue jacket and a small blue skirt that seemed to be held together by three delicate blue threads. She completed her look with silver peep-toe heels, all while posing in a modern bathroom setting.

In the caption, the founder of Poosh couldn't help but make a playful reference to the app's name and her outfit, writing, "Hanging on by a thread."

This post appears to be Kardashian's first on the platform, which is a new discussion-based app resembling the format of Twitter. However, it follows a series of adorable pregnancy photos she has shared on various social media platforms since announcing her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last month.