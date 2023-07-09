Harry Styles faces another hit as a flying object lands on his face during the Love On Tour concert in Vienna

Harry Styles, hit in the face by a flying object during his concert in Vienna

Harry Styles, during his Love On Tour concert in Vienna, Austria on Saturday, was unexpectedly struck in the face by a flying object.

The incident, captured in a viral Twitter clip shared by Pop Crave, occurred while the 29-year-old "As It Was" hitmaker was walking on stage. This unfortunate occurrence follows similar situations experienced by other stars like Bebe Rexha and Ava Max in recent weeks.



In the 10-second video, Harry was walking on stage when a small object flew into the frame, seemingly landing near his left eye. Clearly in pain, he winced and instinctively covered his face with his hand. After bending over for a few seconds, he stood upright and continued moving along the stage, still holding his face.

The video was reposted by the Pop Crave account with added text that read, 'Stop throwing s**t at him!!!!!' This incident marks another instance where objects have been thrown at Harry Styles during his performances.