Pak vs SL: Shaheens reach Colombo ahead of two-match series

Ahead of the much-anticipated two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan national side landed in the country's capital Colombo on Sunday.
The Men in Green are scheduled to travel to Hambantota tomorrow to play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12; however, today, they will rest.
The first Test of the series between the two sides will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16, and the two teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from July 24-28.
Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in July 2022 for a two-match Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the cricket ground and win the first Test by four wickets.
However, the hosts bounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win.
July 9: Pakistan land in Colombo
July 11-12: Warm-up game
July 16-20: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium
July 24-28: Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood
Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (massage therapist).
