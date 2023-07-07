9/11 survivor drowns in Michigan lake in attempt to rescue child

This picture shows authorities and other people gathered at Michigan lake. — Twitter/@cbschicago

A man from the Chicago area who had survived the 9/11 attacks in New York City passed away after jumping from a boat into Lake Michigan to rescue at least one child who had fallen off a raft, according to his family and authorities.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Luke Laidley by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was taken to an Evanston hospital on Tuesday afternoon in a critical condition. According to fire officials, the Winnetka man passed away later.

Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny stated that an autopsy was planned for Wednesday.

Winnetka Police Chief Brian O'Connell reported that at around 1:20 pm on Tuesday, the city's police and fire departments were called to a location close to Elder Beach for a water rescue.

In order to assist at least one child who had fallen off a raft being pulled by the boat, witnesses claimed that Laidley, who was boating with others on the lakefront, dove into the water.

"Everybody's sort of gathering on the beach, and someone dialled 911 because the kids were yelling that something was down," witness Amy McCarter said, according to CBS.

However, as the boat sailed back to shore, Laidley ended up sinking before being rescued and receiving CPR by others.

Laidley was then treated by firefighters and paramedics before being taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

According to his family, Laidley joined Morgan Stanley in New York in 2001 after receiving his degree from Boston College.

"His second day on the job was September 11, 2001," his family wrote in a statement to the station.

"As a survivor of the 61th floor of Tower 2, he later wrote, 'I encourage all of us to count our blessings each and every day. Give of yourself and expect nothing in return. And become part of something that is greater than yourself,'" the statement continued.

The family told WLS-TV that Laidley leaves behind a wife and three young children.