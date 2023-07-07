US 'appalled' by brutal attack on Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

The attackers shaved Yelena Milashina's head, broke several of her fingers, and covered her head with green dye. AFP

The United States has expressed its strong condemnation of a brutal attack on a prominent Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer in Chechnya.

The State Department issued a statement expressing deep concern and calling for a transparent investigation to ensure justice is served. The assault on journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov has ignited outrage and raised concerns about the safety of journalists in Russia.

"This attack against Ms. Milashina is tragically the latest in a pattern of violence against prominent investigative journalists in Russia that has met little resistance from the authorities," the State Department said, highlighting the alarming trend of attacks against journalists in the country. The US government also accused Russia of violating its international human rights obligations.

Yelena Milashina and Aleksandr Nemov were in Chechnya to attend the court sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of three Chechen opposition activists who have faced persecution due to their online criticism of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. However, armed men ambushed them during their journey, subjecting them to a vicious assault that left them with severe injuries.

Milashina provided a chilling account of the attack, saying, "They pinned our driver down, threw him out of his car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, knelt me down there, and put a gun to my head."

The assailants physically assaulted Milashina, breaking her fingers and leaving her with bruises all over her body. Nemov was stabbed in the leg during the ordeal.

The attack on Milashina and Nemov is not an isolated incident. Russian journalists who investigate human rights abuses and corruption often face threats and violence. Last year, Milashina and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a group of individuals in a hotel lobby. The repeated targeting of journalists has raised concerns about press freedom and the safety of those who speak out against abuses of power.

The State Department's condemnation highlights the urgent need for a transparent investigation into this attack and the prosecution of those responsible. The international community has called on Russia to take decisive action to protect journalists and ensure their safety. The assault on Milashina and Nemov serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth and justice.

Efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable and safeguard press freedom are crucial to preserving a society where journalists can operate without fear of violence or intimidation. The attack on Milashina and Nemov underscores the ongoing challenges faced by journalists and the importance of supporting their vital role in exposing wrongdoing and upholding democratic values.