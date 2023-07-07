Xi orders military to be prepared for battle amid Yellen's arrival in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 18, 2017. — AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the military to improve its readiness for battle and "be good at fighting" on Thursday, according to state-run media Xinhua.

Xi, speaking to troops while on an inspection tour of the Eastern Theatre Command, reportedly stated that the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change and that China's security situation has grown more erratic and uncertain.

Jiangsu province serves as the headquarters for the Eastern Theatre Command, which is in charge of maintaining security throughout eastern China, including the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.

After being elected to an unprecedented third term as president earlier this year, Xi made remarks in which he urged China to strengthen its capacity to protect national security and transform its military into a "Great Wall of Steel."

He said at the time that China must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities as well as outside interference on Taiwan, the democratically run island that China claims as its own.

In particular, China has repeatedly urged US officials to avoid interacting with Taiwanese leaders because it considers such interaction to be support for Taiwan's desire to be seen as distinct from China.

The bilateral relations with the US have been severed since then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year. In response, Beijing staged war games around the island and conducted drills and live firing in the region.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. In 2005, it passed a law giving Beijing the legal basis for military action against Taiwan if it secedes or seems about to.

Xi's call to step up combat readiness came as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing for talks aimed at easing tensions between both countries.

"We must persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security, and development interests," Xi told the Eastern Theatre Command.

In April, Xi inspected the Guangdong-headquartered Southern Theater Command, whose sphere of responsibility includes the South China Sea, much of which is claimed by Beijing.

He similarly stressed the need to deepen military training and preparation, just as the Chinese navy increased training missions and drills to counter the expanding US maritime presence in the region.