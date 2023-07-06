'Only as young or as old as you feel': Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Australia's Jordan Thompson during their men's singles tennis match on July 5, 2023. — AFP

After Novak Djokovic defeated Jordan Thompson in the second round of Wimbledon, the Serbian player shared a highly inspiring message for his fans, saying, "you're only as young or as old as you feel".

"You're only as young or as old as you feel. I feel young in my own body, in my own head, in my heart," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic's recent victory earned him his 350th match win at the majors.

This made him the third player to reach that milestone, joining Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (365).

During his presser, he added: "My children remind me of that, the time I spend with them. The innocence, incredible curiosity, pure love and energy that I get to experience with them is something that really strengthens that inner child in you.

"Also the fact that I'm still playing the sport that I fell in love with when I was very young. I think that is something that is very refreshing. I have to say that I'm really fortunate and blessed to have a healthy body. Still at this stage, after 20 years of professional tennis, I'm able to compete at the highest level."

To fans' delight, the Belgrade native shows no signs of slowing down.

If Djokovic continues to perform as he has, he could add to the Wimbledon record books this year.

If he wins the title, he will tie Roger Federer with eight Wimbledon crowns and become the oldest men's champion at SW19 in the Open Era, ATP stated on its website.

The website added: "Part of the reason why the 94-time tour-level titlist has won 11 majors since turning 30 is that he is constantly improving even the smallest details of his game."

Djokovic further said: "I never want to stop growing, learning, trying to improve, trying to understand the nuances, the details.

"Whether it's with my game, with my body, with my nutrition, recovery, whatever it is that can take me a small step further.

"I feel very hungry for knowledge, for experiences. Life is a great journey that can offer a lot if one is open to experience. I can only speak on my own behalf. I've been through a lot of things in life for these 36 years. Very, very grateful for all that I have experienced."

"Every time I walk out on the court, particularly in Grand Slams and centre courts, I feel tremendous pressure and expectations from myself, from people around that are watching live or on TV, the whole tennis world," Djokovic said.

"It's a feeling that I'm used to by now, and it's something that I also embrace because it's giving me further motivation to strive to make more history.

"I don't think it's ever going to change as long as I'm playing really. Regardless of the Grand Slam count fact, I still want to make my own results and my own journey. I think that's what drives me most nowadays."

Now, in the third round at the All England Club, Djokovic will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry or three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.