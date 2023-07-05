Six bodies found near Monterrey, Mexico with their hands tied

This representational picture shows a police car. — Unsplash/File

Early on Tuesday, authorities reported finding the bodies of four men and two women on the side of a road close to the city of Monterrey in northern Mexico. The victims appeared to have been shot and had their hands bound, according to prosecutors in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

The bodies were found in Apodaca, a neighbourhood of Monterrey. The six people may have been tortured before being shot in the head, according to local media.

Despite experiencing a wave of drug cartel violence in the 2010s, Monterrey has recently experienced a little bit more peace.

The Zetas cartel has inflicted significant violence on Nuevo Leon over the past ten years. Following a period of relative calm, there was an increase in murders last year, which included the horrifying passing away in Monterrey of Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old law student.

Approximately 100 miles from the US border, the industrial powerhouse of Monterrey is hoping to gain from a fresh influx of foreign capital, CBS reported.

The manufacturer of electric vehicles, Tesla, intends to construct a massive new factory outside the city as part of the "nearshoring" movement, which sees American businesses move their production facilities closer to their domestic markets.

Since the beginning of a contentious military operation to combat drug trafficking in 2006, Mexico has recorded more than 350,000 murders, with most of them being attributed to organised crime.

Hector Joel Villegas, the security minister for the violent state of Tamaulipas, was shot on Monday but managed to escape, according to the authorities. They also mentioned the fact that he resumed his activities on Tuesday under tighter security.