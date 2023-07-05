Missing woman rescued from swamp after days of being stuck

Missing Massachusetts woman, Emma Tetewsky, was rescued from a swamp after weeklong ordeal wcvb.com

A woman who had been missing for several days was found alive in a Massachusetts state park, where she had been trapped for days in mud.

Emma Tetewsky, a 31-year-old woman, was reported missing by her family on June 26. She had no access to a car and her cellphone was not with her, leading authorities to believe that she was still in the area.

On Monday, some hikers in Borderland State Park heard Tetewsky's desperate cries for help coming from a swamp-like area. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to reach her on foot and promptly alerted the authorities. A joint statement from local authorities involved in the rescue detailed the heroic efforts made to locate and save Tetewsky.

"Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to reach Tetewsky," said Stoughton Police. The treacherous conditions initially made it challenging for rescuers to approach the trapped woman. They used all-terrain vehicles to reach her.

Easton Police Chief Keith Boone described the officers' courageous actions, saying, "They blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman's calls for help." The Easton Police Department successfully reached Tetewsky and freed her from her muddy entrapment.

It is believed that Tetewsky had been stuck in the mud for at least three days. The joint statement added that she was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, though they did not appear to be life-threatening.

"We thank everyone involved in the search for Emma over the last week. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public's help," expressed Stoughton Police, acknowledging the collaborative effort that played a crucial role in Tetewsky's rescue.