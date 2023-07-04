Mirror columnist Fiona Phillips opens up about battle with Alzheimer's

Mirror columnist Fiona Phillips opens up about her battle with Alzheimer's

In a candid revelation, television presenter Fiona Phillips has shared her experience of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62.

Fiona, who is also a writer for Mirror, learned about her condition after enduring months of struggling with brain fog and anxiety.

The columnist had also volunteered for trials of a revolutionary drug that is expected to reverse or slow down the effects of the disease for millions of patients.

The 62-year-old former breakfast TV host revealed, "The disease which ravaged my family has now come for me. It's heartbreaking to see how it has affected people of all ages all over the country."

'I hope that I can help find a cure that might make things better for others in the future.'

Mirror reports that Fiona has always been fearful that the disease was waiting for her but still, she felt shuddering and punching shock when told about her diagnosis.

She said, "It is something I thought, I would get in my 80s."

Her whole family including her mother, father, grandparents, and uncle were crippled by the same disease.

"This sickness just keeps coming back for us," she expressed.

The drug she volunteered for is now in its third year of assessments and scientists are hopeful to get positive results from the drug but they are still researching to check its side effects.

Her friends and fans have expressed their support for Fiona.