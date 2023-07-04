Kaitlin Olson's witty response to rumored 'affair' involving husband Rob McElhenney

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney, co-stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and also married in real life, are enjoying themselves as they dispel rumors of their breakup. The couple has been married since 2008.
Entertainment Weekly reports that rumours were circulating about their breakup because of Rob's alleged cheating on Olson while in Wales.
Taking to Twitter, Olson cleared the air surrounding their relationship.
she hilariously stated, "It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I have always loved whales.
"They are the bosses of the ocean and I am attracted to power.
"We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."
Rob quoted the tweet of his partner stating, "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However, some of the details are... incorrect."
Rob's soccer club Wrexham AFC also dived into the fun. The club wrote, "Something tells me they are not finished… moar to this story I'm shore."
The pair first met during the production of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
The couple shares two kids, both boys, Axel and Leo.
