Allison Williams reflects on misogynistic behaviour in Hollywood

Allison Williams has recently reflected on misogyny earlier in her career in Hollywood.



Speaking on the Women Behind the Words panel at the Nantucket Film Festival, the Girls star remembered some remarks she received during one of her first jobs in the industry.

Allison revealed she was a “stand-in” on the Martin Scorsese-directed pilot of the HBO crime drama, Boardwalk Empire back in 2010.

“There’s like 10 stories fighting their way from my brain to my mouth that I’m trying to keep out of my mouth,” said The Perfection actress via IndieWire.

The actress explained, “I guess one of them, just very quickly … people just underestimate your humanity often as a young woman up and coming in our business.”

She recalled, “I was a stand-in for the pilot of Boardwalk Empire, which was the coolest experience ever, an amazing pilot. It was shot on film. It was incredible.”

“But I was at craft services and a member of the crew came up and said, ‘So what do you do here? You’re the on-set eye candy?’” stated the 35-year-old.

Allison also shared another example of misogyny in the industry throughout her career.

“An actor I later worked with who watched me eat a pastry and said, ‘Don’t you want to be successful?’ You know, those kinds of comments come up inevitably,” remarked the actress.

Earlier, Allison also talked about gender-based bias in the workplace.

“It’s very obvious for me: I see no difference in the way I should be seen as a professional woman than the boys in our show should be treated as professional men. Anyone who is different about that execution won’t work with me for very long,” she added.