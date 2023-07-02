Zac Efron displays sibling love with Instagram post of family outing

Actor Zac Efron showcased his sibling love in a heartwarming Instagram post. The 35-year-old shared a sweet snapshot of his much younger siblings during a family outing, proving he is a doting big brother.



The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to post the sweet picture, which captured him carrying his half-sister, Olivia, aged 3, and baby half-brother, Henry.

The trio enjoyed a fun-filled day at Circus Vargas in San Luis Obispo, Calif., creating delightful memories together. Zac, with his 60 million followers as witnesses, shared the adorable moment with the caption "Showtime."

Dylan Efron, the actor's brother, couldn't help but express his love and admiration by filling the comments section with heart emojis.



Later on, Zac posted a video on his Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of the family's enjoyment as they watched an aerial act show. Little Olivia sat comfortably in Zac's lap, while their father, David Efron, was seen taking care of baby Henry during the performance.

While Zac usually keeps his personal life private during interviews, he occasionally treats his fans to glimpses of his cherished bond with his siblings on social media.