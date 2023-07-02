Rochelle Humes shares interesting update about her future on This Morning

Rochelle Humes soon to return the show This Morning.

The former Saturdays' star, 34, took to Instagram to shed light on whether she was returning or not to the ITV morning chat show after Phillip Schofield's affair scandal came to light.

It comes after fans of the star were left speculating on whether she would return as they hadn't seen Rochelle on the ITV show since April.

Since 2013, Rochelle has been stepping in regularly to co-host the show while the main presenters have been off.

However, after April, fans were quick to question where Rochelle was as she had not make an appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby didn't mention Rochelle's name in a speech she did on the show which included the names of an array of the presenters on This Morning.

Taking to her Instagram this week, Rochelle gave fans an update on her future on the show in a candid Q&A.

And during one of her 'Ask me anything' sessions, one fan asked Rochelle: 'Are you still hosting This Morning?'

To which Rochelle simply confirmed, 'Yes I’m back in the summer...'

Rochelle last hosted This Morning back in April, just weeks before Phillip stepped down from the show.

In May, Phillip admitted to having an affair with a much younger man, who worked with him on This Morning, and later lying about it.

In a bombshell statement to the Daily Mail, the veteran TV presenter admitted that the man and he had begun a relationship that was more than a friendship. The ex-TV presenter described it as 'unwise but not illegal'.







