England battles bizarre day at Lord's in a bid to keep Ashes dreams alive

ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Live Score. -AFP

Amidst a surreal and dramatic day of Test cricket, England finds themselves clinging to survival against Australia's ruthless pace attack at Lord's. The match took a bizarre turn as both teams engaged in a battle that involved monotonous bowling tactics, theatrical moments, and unexpected late defiance.

England's decision to unleash an unending barrage of bouncers brought a sense of normality to the Ashes encounter. Australia struggled against the short ball on the two-paced pitch, shedding light on England's missed opportunities in their first innings. The dramatic sight of Nathan Lyon hobbling through his time at the crease only added to the theatrics of the day.

Australia's pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins displayed a magnificent exhibition of old-fashioned new-ball bowling. Starc's lethal deliveries claimed the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, while Cummins wreaked havoc by dismissing Joe Root and Harry Brook with a combination of skill and vicious lift.

England's hopes of creating another iconic Ashes moment were momentarily dashed, but Ben Duckett's resilience and a controversial reprieve allowed them to keep their dreams alive. The task ahead remains daunting, with England requiring an Ashes-record chase to secure victory at Lord's.

The tireless efforts of England's bowlers, led by Stuart Broad, stifled Australia's progress and restricted them to a relatively modest total. The relentless use of bouncers led to Australia's downfall, with seven of their eight wickets falling to short balls. Despite the turgid periods when Australia refused to engage in England's tactics, wickets fell whenever they succumbed to the plan.

As the final wicket fell, Nathan Lyon, in his 100th consecutive Test, emerged to a standing ovation, showcasing tremendous courage alongside Starc. The duo had no option but to swing for boundaries, as the field was pushed back, and singles were almost impossible. In a display of grit, Lyon even managed to hit Stuart Broad for four before eventually miscuing a shot to Ben Stokes at mid-wicket.