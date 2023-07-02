MasterChef Australia’s Matt Preston opens up about his failure to deal with sudden fame

Matt Preston has recently opened up about his failure to cope with his sudden fame.



Speaking to Stellar magazine, the MasterChef Australia star said that the special treatment went to his head.

“I had that thing of going from hardworking writer and then suddenly you fly to the country and the guys scanning the bags know you and the passport control guy knows you,” stated the 61-year-old food critic.

Matt continued, “I don't think I dealt with it very well. It was very, very instructive.”

While discussing about his hit show, My Restaurant Rules, Matt explained, “I think the other thing that happened is that it took off so quickly and we had no idea what was happening.”

“Suddenly it's the number-one show in the history of reality television. And then next year it eclipses that,” disclosed the chef.

Matt added, “Your friends, the people who know you, that doesn't change. But the whole world moves a metre to the right.”

Meanwhile, Matt exited from MasterChef Australia in 2019 because of payment dispute with Channel Ten.

At the time, a source shared that the three judges were “shocked” when Channel 10 refused to give them a 40 per cent increase on their $1million salaries.

The source told Woman's Day that Matt along with two judges, George and Gary, didn’t expect negotiations to fail and felt bad to leave the show after 11 years.