‘What can I say? I’m in love’: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrate 11th anniversary

On their 11th wedding anniversary, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who are parents to seven children, expressed their love for each other through Instagram posts.

Alec, who described himself as a "suburban dad," shared a photo of a steel spatula he gifted to his wife, while Hilaria bought him a grill, in accordance with the tradition of exchanging steel gifts on the 11th anniversary.



“11 years today. That means steel,” Alec wrote. “She bought me a grill. (suburban dad that I am)I bought her this. I know. Crazy, right?” He added, “What can I say? I’m in love. Happy anniversary, @hilariabaldwin.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria posted a throwback picture of herself and Alec on the set of the sitcom 30 Rock, which ended in 2013, before they had kids. In the photo, the mother of seven can be seen sitting on a desk beside Alec, who is smiling at her while wearing a shirt and tie but no pants!

“Happy 11th anniversary, Jack [Alec’s 30 Rock character],” Hilaria captioned the post. “Pre-kids I would visit you on 30 rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids.”

Hilaria then joked about having even more children with Alec, adding, “Well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats.”

Together, the couple has a total of seven children: nine-month-old daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, two-year-old María Lucía Victoria, nine-year-old Carmen Gabriela, and four sons - two-year-old Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, eight-year-old Rafael Thomas, six-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, and five-year-old Romeo Alejandro David.



