Michelle Williams says she didn’t want ‘Destiny’s Child’ to disband

Michelle Williams reveals she didn't intend 'Destiny Fulfilled' to be the last album of Destiny's Child

During a recent appearance on The TERRELL Show, singer Michelle Williams discussed the potential for a reunion of the iconic girl group, Destiny's Child. She talked about the group's final album together, Destiny Fulfilled.

"I didn’t want it to be," she said of the 2004 album. "I don't know if we wanted it to be the last. But that's the way it is. But if it was up to me, we'd still be flip-flopping. We'd still be group, solo, group solo."

As per the singer's statement, the trio comprising Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé (after the departures of LeToya Luckett-Walker and LaTavia Roberson in the early 2000s) discussed pursuing individual projects between their group album releases.

However, they never explicitly stated that Destiny Fulfilled would be their last album together.

"I don't know [why it was the last album]," she said. "I promise you I don't. I promise you I don't. I'm quite positive that should we and want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that."

In 2005, the group announced their split after a performance in Barcelona, Spain.

Since then, although they have reunited for certain occasions such as Kelly Rowland's 35th birthday celebration in 2020, the last time any members of Destiny's Child performed together was in 2018 as part of Beyoncé's Coachella show.