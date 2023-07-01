Man moves court after admin removes him from WhatsApp group

This representational picture shows a woman going through her WhatsApp account on her phone. — AFP/File

Typically, one would have yelled at people or frowned in response to a WhatsApp group admin removing them from a group, as being excluded from a group that you liked being a part of does feel bad.



One would either block the contacts who kicked them out of the group or blatantly spam them in personal chat. However, a man from Uganda in East Africa did something extraordinary that will astound you.

Following his exclusion from a WhatsApp group, Herbert Baitwababo, a Ugandan, filed a lawsuit. The court requested that the administrator add the complainant back after hearing what he had to say, but then something unexpected happened.

It was discovered that everyone left the space and formed a new one without Herbert soon after he was re-included in the group. And this reportedly made the man go back to court.

Mzilikazi wa Afrika, an investigative journalist hailing from Mpumalanga, South Africa, tweeted a video of Baitwababo, talking to local media about the incident.



Mzilikazi tweeted: "This Guy was removed from a WhatsApp group, he went and got a court order to be added back. They added him back and made him administrator then one by one left the group and created a new one. He is now heading back to court to get the members back on his WhatsApp group like the beginning."

According to the court order by the Chief Magistrates' Court of Makindye, that Mzilikazi also shared on Twitter, the name of the concerned WhatsApp group was "Buyanja My Roots".

The Free Press Journal reported that the WhatsApp group was reportedly established to support residents of the Buyanja sub-county in the Rukungiri district of Uganda by donating to charities, expressing sympathy, and offering support. Members like Herbert and others registered and paid for membership.

Herbert's inquiries into specifics, such as the management and audit of the group since its founding in 2017, did not go well. It was discovered that the response was impolite because, on May 20, 2023, admin Asinguza removed him from the group.

They later pointed out that such actions violate the person's rights and freedom of association as he approached the court.