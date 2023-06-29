Madonna was ‘putting in 12-hour days’ in rehearsals before hospitalisation

Madonna seems to have been overworking herself which led to her hospitalisation amid her upcoming Celebration Tour.

On Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, the Material Girl singer’s longtime manager and producer Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that she was in the ICU due to the health scare and is now recovering.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

According to source close to production of the tour, cited by Page Six, the musician, 64, was found unresponsive and then hospitalised. She was rushed to an NYC hospital where she was intubated and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

“She had been putting in 12-hour days,” the insider shared. “She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”

According to the outlet, the Frozen singer has now been moved to a normal hospital room where her daughter Lourdes Leon has remained by her side.

Madonna was preparing to kick off her Celebration World Tour next month in Vancouver, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. However, in light of her medical condition, Oseary announced that “all commitments” of the singer are “paused.”

Another insider told Page Six that Madonna “doesn’t want to cancel her tour. She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready.”

The source said that she’s “game” to “eventually” hit the road, but her “team doesn’t want to push her.”

Her manager has assured fans that they will be sharing details of the “rescheduled shows” soon.