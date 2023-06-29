Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy leaves Chelsea to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

Goal keeper Edouard Mendy leaves Chelsea to join Saudi side Al-Ahli.—Chelsea website

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, hailing from Senegal, has officially departed from the English club after a successful three-year spell and has now joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The move to Al-Ahli sees the 31-year-old shot-stopper follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea colleagues Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante, both of whom made similar moves during this transfer window.

Mendy's time at Chelsea was marked by remarkable achievements, notably including their victory in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. Throughout his tenure, he displayed outstanding performance, recording an impressive tally of 49 clean sheets in 105 games. His exceptional contributions were recognized when he was named UEFA's goalkeeper of the season and awarded Best FIFA Men's Keeper for 2021. Prior to his Chelsea tenure, Mendy played for French side Rennes and notably played a pivotal role in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph, showcasing his talents with a decisive save in the penalty shootout against Egypt.

However, following the managerial transition at Stamford Bridge, with Graham Potter taking over from Thomas Tuchel in September 2022, Mendy experienced a decline in his status. He fell out of favour and spent the last season as the backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga, making a mere three top-flight starts under Potter's leadership.

Chelsea expressed their gratitude towards Mendy for his significant contributions in an official statement on their website. They highlighted his journey from the lower tiers of French football, including a period of being without a club, to ultimately reaching the pinnacle of European football with Chelsea. Describing him as a "hugely likeable character" both on and off the pitch, Chelsea acknowledged his pivotal role in their triumphant 2021 Champions League campaign and assured him that he will always hold a special place in the club's history.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian football scene has seen other former Chelsea players make noteworthy moves. Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves recently joined Al-Hilal, while N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign with the Saudi league champions, Al-Ittihad, alongside former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Additionally, there have been reports of Saudi interest in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.