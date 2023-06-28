Johnny Depp shares touching post after his ex-wife Amber Heard returns to spotlight

Johnny Depp has broken his silence by sharing an emotional message after his ex-wife Amber Heard returned to the spotlight.

The Hollywood star and his band continue to rage through Europe in the midst of their latest tour that'll eventually also bring them to the United States.



The 59-year-old took to social media soon after their performance in Paris on June 25, sharing a slew of photos alongside a message for his fans.

The Pirates of The Caribbean Captain Jack Sparrow wrote in caption: "Love seeing all your faces out on the road…thank you so much for coming to see us!!! Eternally, JD. X".

The star's excited fans responded enthusiastically, with one even saying: "Disney can keep their franchise, we'll support you through the music, Johnny!!"



Another added: "Thank YOU for bringing your energy to us!!! Can't wait to see you in Boston & Bethel US dates!!" and a third wrote: "Amazing tour. Amazing production and special effects. You all look so happy."

Depp's appearance comes around the same time as Heard's own European showcase, where she attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to support the premiere of her film In "The Fire".

It was the first promotional appearance of the actress since the infamous defamation trial in Virginia last year, which was ruled in favor of her ex-husband.

Depp, who returned to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes Film Festival, was awarded more than $10 million in damages when a jury determined that she had defamed the actor in her Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. She appealed the decision and at the end of 2022 made the decision to settle out of court.