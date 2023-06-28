Pink is awed by wheel of brie while performing on stage

In one bizarre exchange, she was handed a bag of ashes which was revealed to be the fan’s mother’s ashes

Pink was left in awe as she noticed a wheel of brie making its way to her on stage while performing in Hyde Park for the British Summertime concert. The 42-year-old singer received a number of gifts while performing, including someone’s mother’s ashes.

She was busy giving a stunning performance of the song Perfect when she took note of the Brie De Meaux, which is a French cheese. The gift was clearly quite luxurious, as it can range above £60 - £100 for just a three-kilogram block.

She looked delighted with the gift as she gave the crowd an air hug before she continued on with the performance.

She received a large collection of gifts at her American Express Presents Hyde Park shows including stunning artwork, teddy bears and flowers. Although in one bizarre exchange, she was handed a bag of ashes which upon clarification was revealed to be the fan’s mother’s ashes.

She admitted that “I don’t know how to feel about that,” adding: “I have to say that was a first.”

She also aided with a fan proposal while she performed a cover of Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan, wondering if someone had “passed out or proposed.”

