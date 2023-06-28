Michael Buble on fan with tattoo of his face: ‘My wife doesn’t even love me this much’

Singer Michael Buble was amazed by fan who had his face tattooed on her leg

Michael Buble recently publicly acknowledged Australian tattoo artist Jessica Rebell as one of his most dedicated fans by giving her a shoutout on social media.

The Feeling Good singer took to his Instagram account to share a photo that displayed Rebell's remarkable tattoo of his face.

In the picture, the 47-year-old musician is seen kneeling on the floor while Rebell stands beside him, proudly displaying her left leg covered in tattoos. Bublé wears a wide smile as he holds up Rebell's leg for the camera, clearly impressed by her intricate ink.

Alongside the post, Buble wrote, "My wife doesn’t even love me this much," adding the hashtags #zoomin and #mindblown.

Rebell commented on the post by mentioning Buble in her comment with many heart emojis.

Several of the musician's supporters enjoyed his playful and humorous attitude. "OMG everyone... he is only messing around. Lighten up people... see it for what it is... a joke," one individual commented.

Another fan expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "I LOVE THIS!"

However, there were some followers who had conflicting opinions about the singer's clever caption. "If he is just joking, it is a bad joke, is not even funny!" one person remarked.

At a later time, Bublé clarified that his previous comment was meant as a joke in a note written in Spanish.

The musician himself is a fan of tattoos and even got a new one in December 2022 to honor his fourth child, Cielo. He now has all his children's names inked on his arm.