Jennifer Lawrence says she 'supports' Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance

Jennifer Lawrence reacted on the rumoured romance of Kylie Jenner with Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Hunger Games star had a hilarious response when she was asked the reality TV star and the Dune actor's relationship.

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission,” Lawrence jokingly said, adding, “but I support it."

The Kardashians star and the Bones and All actor sparked romance rumours in April 2023 after an anonymous source claimed on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi about their relationship.

Multiple outlets reported that the two stars are seeing each other after Chalamet was seen arriving at Jenner’s house post her breakup from Travis Scott.

More recently, a source claimed that Chalamet is proving to be a positive influence on Jenner as he gives her space and does not get in between her and her kids.

"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the insider said, according to report published by OK! Magazine. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."

The source went on to reveal that the actor gives Kylie the time and space she needs with her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 16 months.

"He would never want to get in the way,” the insider noted. “He's sensitive and kind."

Sharing more details about their love life, the source said that the alleged lovebirds spent most of their time at the Chalamet's Beverly Hills home.

"They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together," the insider said. "Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"