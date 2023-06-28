Selena Gomez reveals release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Selena Gomez has recently confirmed the release date of her upcoming series, Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

Taking to Instagram on June 28, the singer and actress posted a photo with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in which she also revealed the release date with her fans and followers.

In the picture, all three stars were seen standing next to each other and smiling as they posed for the picture in front of the camera.

Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Some of my favourite people... Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming August 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu.”

Following this news, fans were ecstatic about their upcoming comedy show and shared their reactions in the comment section.

One user said, “I’m soooo excited omg I can’t wait to see you with de bride dress.”

“I am so excited about season 3,” another commented.

A third one mentioned, “I'm super excited Sel YOU GUYS ARE LEGENDS.”

“What a thrill, Selena. I can’t wait any longer to enjoy this new instalment,” added one fan.

Besides Gomez, Martin and Short, the new season will also feature the veteran actress, Meryl Streep.

Meanwhile, the new season of the Hulu series will premiere on August 8.