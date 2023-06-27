Angela Bassett set to receive Honorary Oscars at Academy 2023 Governor Awards

Angela Bassett will receive Honorary Oscars at the 14th Governors Awards on November 18



According to PEOPLE, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that actress Bassett, along with director Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will receive Honorary Oscars at the Academy 2023 Awards.

Not only that, Michelle Satter, the founding director of Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program, will also be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In a press statement issued to the media, Academy President Janet Yang said, “The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honour four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans.”

Praising about Bassett, Yang stated, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Yang also stated, “Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humour, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment.”

Yang added, “Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

For the unversed, Bassett earned two Oscar nominations, first for Best Actress for 1993 movie, What's Love Got to Do with It and second for Best Supporting Actress for last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.