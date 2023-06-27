Jon Hamm didn’t ‘believe’ in marriage a decade before nuptials to Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is now a family man as he tied that knot with girlfriend of two years, Anna Osceola, over the weekend.

However, the Mad Men alum was not keen on saying ‘I do’ since he did not believe in the institution of marriage before his nuptials.

In an interview with PlayBoy in 2012, Hamm had categorically told the outlet that he doesn’t believe in marriage. He also added that he has no yearning to be a father as he never had “a particularly defined example of marriage” in his life since his parents divorced when he was two, via DailyMail.

At the time, the actor was in a long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt, whom he began dating in 1997.

“My parents got divorced when I was two and never remarried. So, it doesn’t mean anything to me,” he told the outlet. “I don’t mean to say that it shouldn’t mean things to other people. I’m not judging it one way or another.”

He added, “It’s just my experience. I don’t have that paragon of married life to look at and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it! That’s what I want!’”

While he vehemently opposed getting married, Hamm said that if the having a baby “ever came up,” he’s “not ruling it out.”

The former couple called it quits in 2015 – the same year Hamm, 52, met Osceola, 35, on the set of the Mad Men finale.

Hamm seemingly overcame his issues with marriage as he said ‘I do’ to Osceola at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, on Saturday, June 25th, 2023, in the same location they filmed the series’ final episode.