Ash Gardner's heroics propel Australia to victory in one-off Ashes Test.

Australia emerged triumphant in the one-off Ashes Test match, defeating England by 89 runs and taking a commanding 4-0 lead in the multi-format series. The star of the match was spinner Ash Gardner, who claimed eight wickets for just 66 runs, dismantling England's batting lineup as they were bowled out for 178 before lunch on the fifth day at Trent Bridge.

Wyatt's resistance was crucial, as she began the day unbeaten on 20 and played a pivotal role for England with her naturally aggressive style of play. She efficiently reached her half-century from 78 balls, holding England's hopes of a successful chase. However, Gardner's unwavering effort in the face of an uneven pitch on the final day proved instrumental.

Gardner's match figures of 12-165 stand as the second-best in the history of women's Test cricket, surpassed only by Shazia Khan's 13-226 for Pakistan against West Indies in 2004. England showcased their commitment to an attacking brand of cricket throughout the four days and proved capable of unsettling Australia. However, in a challenging morning session, it was the world champions who maintained their composure under pressure.

The hosts can take pride in their performance, having justified the decision to extend the Test match to five days. Nevertheless, they now face a daunting task in overturning Australia's four-point lead. Australia, reigning champions in both white-ball formats, particularly excel in ODIs, having lost only one match out of their last 42.

England captain Heather Knight expressed a mixture of disappointment and pride, emphasising the team's entertaining style of play and acknowledging the self-imposed difficulties faced on the third and fourth days. Ashleigh Gardner, named the player of the match, highlighted the importance of having five days for a Test match to produce a result and expressed optimism about the remaining six matches in the Ashes series.

Former England spinner Alex Hartley shared her belief that England should have won the Test match, praising their fighting spirit despite acknowledging the strength of the Australian side. While she doesn't foresee an Ashes victory for England, Hartley expressed a newfound sense of positivity.