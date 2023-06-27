Wimbledon champion Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne due to illness

Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Eastbourne International just a week ahead of her defence of Wimbledon. AFP

In a surprising turn of events, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has been forced to withdraw from the Eastbourne International, citing a viral illness.

The unexpected setback has cast doubts on her ability to defend her title at the prestigious All England Club next week. The world number three had been scheduled to face Wang Xiyu on the opening day of the main draw action at Eastbourne, but her illness has forced her to prioritise her recovery ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

"I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris, and after Roland Garros, it was really tough," Rybakina revealed. "I also picked up another small issue in Berlin, so my team and I decided it would be better to recover this week and prepare for Wimbledon."

The setback follows her withdrawal from the French Open earlier this month, where she had to pull out ahead of her third-round match due to the same viral illness. Despite her recent illness woes, Rybakina had shown promising form, capturing the Wimbledon title last year and steadily climbing the world rankings in 2023.

Rybakina's absence from Eastbourne has left fans and experts questioning her ability to perform at her best during the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Her withdrawal has dealt a blow to her confidence and disrupted her preparations for the prestigious tournament.

By opting to skip Eastbourne, she aims to regain full health and ensure she is in prime condition for Wimbledon, where she will be hoping to defend her title against a formidable field of competitors.

Wimbledon, known for its rich history and revered as one of the most prestigious tennis events, is set to begin on July 3. As the tennis world eagerly awaits the start of the tournament, all eyes will be on Rybakina and her recovery progress, wondering if she can regain her peak form in time to defend her Wimbledon crown.

In the absence of Rybakina, other prominent players such as Daria Kasatkina, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and Petra Kvitova will be taking the spotlight at the Eastbourne International as they prepare for their Wimbledon campaigns.