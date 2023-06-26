Kim Kardashian reveals big secret of her mom Kris Jenner

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has revealed her mother Kris Jenner's big secret while discussing the stress of balancing parenthood and business.



The 42-year-old star, who has seemingly begun to see things through her mother’s eyes, said her mom had a "vodka every day" to handle six children.

Kardashian, in an interview with Vogue Italia, explained how she managed the chaos of her life as a businesswoman and a mom, with some insights from her own mother, Kris Jenner, 67.



"I have so much respect for parents and now I can't believe what my mom went through," said Kim.

The Skims founder - who shares four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye - admits that "there’s a lot in the household with four different personalities", not unlike how she grew up with siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“I constantly ask [Kris]: ‘How did you do it? Six kids, six big personalities. We’re all so different, how did you really handle it?” Kim added.

She then revealed Jenner’s secret to managing the pressures of motherhood. "She is just like, 'Why do you think I had my vodka at 5:00 o’clock every day?'" Kim recalled.