Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can no longer huddle up in their ‘wealthy California enclave’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can allegedly no longer huddle up in their wealthy California enclave cut off from the world, now that their aspirations have been dented.

These claims have been brought forward by chief executive of PR agency Rhizome Media, Jack Izzard.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Izzard believes, “The abrupt, supposedly 'mutual', ending of the Sussexes' $20million Spotify deal has dented their aspirations to become global content creators.”

“The couple's star power ensured that the single series of Meghan's Archetypes podcast became one of Spotify's most-streamed shows during its first month.”

“But its interview format, in which Meghan - or reportedly her staff - gently quizzed a series of celebrity guests, lacked the one thing people have come to expect from the Sussexes - tension with the Royal Family,” he added.

But “the danger for the couple now is that the longer they spend in their wealthy California enclave, the weaker their connection to the megawatt royal brand becomes,” he also added before concluding.