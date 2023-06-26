FBoy Island's Ziara confirms she knew her winner from the start: 'It was obvious'

During the FBoy Island finale, model Ziara made an unexpected confession, admitting that she had made the decision to start dating Izaya Leota as soon as she stepped foot on the show.

Three months have passed since the end of filming, but the 21-year-old model and Izaya are still romantically involved.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she said, “There was no doubt in my mind in picking Izaya as my partner but I had a fear that we may or may not last in the real world.”

Sharing the advice from Sophie (Blackley) and Molly (O’ Hollaran),she said, being elders they always warned me not to consider it a marriage and just have fun. “I was like, Alright, that’s what I am going to do.”

She said there were too many intimate moments with Izaya that if they would have made it to the screens. Their relationship could have become pretty obvious.

“Obviously cutting those parts is a good thing as you want people to guess,” Ziara added.

The couple is planning a trip to Bali with the prize money of 50,000$ which they got after winning the show.

Ziara said, “We are going away for a month and we’ll see what happens and what the future holds for us.”