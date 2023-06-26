Prince Harry ‘gets no reaction’ from Queen Camilla

Royal experts have just offered some insight into Queen Camilla’s reaction towards Prince Harry and why he ‘can’t get to her’.

Royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey made these admissions.

When attempting to describe Camilla’s feelings Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ms Tominey admitted, "isn’t the type to bear grudges”.

Even a former employee of the Duchess stepped forward with insight of their own and said, “If you think of all the years when she nearly had a bread roll thrown at her – how did she respond throughout that period?”

“She was just really stoic. Her most admirable quality is certainly her sense of humour.”

This claim has come shortly after her best pal the Marchioness of Lansdowne reacted to the same issue and said, “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her.”

“Her philosophy is always, 'Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended'.”

It has all come as a result of Prince Harry’s candid allegations against the now Queen Consort of England.

At the time the Duke of Sussex wrote, “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him, and Kate, and the kids. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, they take a mile.”