Prince William unveils ‘Homewards’ to end homelessness

Prince of Wales Prince William on Monday unveiled ‘Homewards’ - a UK-wide programme to end homelessness.



Prince William announced this on his official social media handles with a sweet video message.

The Prince said, “Today we are incredibly proud to unveil #Homewards - a UK-wide programme to end homelessness, launched alongside The Royal Foundation @HomewardsUK.

The future king further said, “We believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated.

“Because whatever ‘home’ means to you, we believe that in a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home to call their own.”

Earlier, there were reports Prince William is launching a major five-year campaign to end homelessness, which he says should not exist in a "modern and progressive society".

"Everyone should have a safe and secure home and be treated with dignity," says Prince William.