Chelsea bolsters striking options with signing of Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea bolsters striking options with the signing of Nicolas Jackson.—teamtalk

Chelsea Football Club has successfully reached an agreement with Villarreal to acquire the services of striker Nicolas Jackson for a fee of €37 million (£31.8 million).

The talented Senegalese forward has signed an eight-year contract with the London club after passing his medical examination on Sunday. Jackson's impressive performance in the previous season saw him score 12 goals in 26 appearances in La Liga. Although he came close to joining Bournemouth earlier in the year, a failed medical due to a hamstring issue hindered the transfer.

The 22-year-old's prolific goal-scoring form, including eight goals in his last eight games, attracted interest from other Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Everton. However, it is Chelsea who has secured his signature, going beyond his release clause to negotiate more favourable payment terms as part of the deal structure.

Jackson initially moved to Villarreal from Senegal in 2019 and was subsequently loaned out to Mirandés in the second tier. Impressing with the club's B team, he earned his La Liga debut in October 2021 before establishing himself as a key attacking threat.

Chelsea's acquisition of Jackson follows the recent signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £51 million. The new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has prioritized strengthening the squad's attacking options following a disappointing season that saw Chelsea finish 12th and miss out on European football, with a meagre average of one goal per game.

The lengthy duration of Jackson's eight-year contract aligns with the ownership policies of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, which utilize amortization to accommodate significant transfer fees while adhering to financial fair play regulations.

As Jackson and Nkunku join the Chelsea ranks, several players are rumoured to be departing the club. Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount are among those linked with potential moves away from Stamford Bridge. Additionally, Hakim Ziyech and Édouard Mendy are reportedly close to joining clubs in the Saudi Pro League, joining N'Golo Kanté, who completed his transfer to Al-Ittihad last week. Kalidou Koulibaly's departure has already been confirmed, with the defender completing a move to Al-Hilal after a single season with Chelsea. The Blues have agreed to a fee with Al-Ahli for the transfer of Mendy, and the goalkeeper is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Chelsea's latest signing of Nicolas Jackson exemplifies the club's determination to strengthen its squad and compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.