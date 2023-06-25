‘I don’t want to play that again’: Kelly Reilly opens up on 'Yellowstone' role

Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in the hit series, has opened up about how she feels about her character, revealing that she wouldn’t choose to do similar characters.

The actress, 45, admitted that ever since she played the role of Beth Dutton in Yellowstone, she has received scripts for many similar roles.

In her interview with Looper, the actress shared, “Obviously I play Beth Dutton and people like it. So I’m inundated with very feisty, strong, violent type women. But I don’t want to play that again."

Discussing the challenges she faces while filming Yellowstone, she recalled a scene where she had to shoot with real wolves.

“The crew said, don’t worry. We’ve got these invisible pieces of cord so if they do run at you, that will trip them.”

The Sherlock Holmes star said that even though she was scared, she knew it would be good for the series and went along with it. She also added that her confidence grew with each season she shot.

Reilly strongly values her privacy when it comes to her family life and resides in the countryside to avoid public scrutiny. Despite this, the actress takes great pride in her work on the television series Yellowstone.

She said, “It’s a powerful thing to be part of Yellowstone. People have adopted it as their show. I’m really proud of it.”

Kelly Reilly has also appeared in several noteworthy productions, such as Pride & Prejudice, Eden Lake, and Flight.



