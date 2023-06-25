Meghan Markle’s former friend reacts to Mindy Kaling’s emotional birthday post

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has reacted to US actress Mindy Kaling’s emotional birthday post.
Taking to Instagram, This Is The End star shared stunning photo of her kids, saying “Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys.
“My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right? I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy.”
She further said, “Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now. Thanks for my birthday love.”
Friends and fans have also reacted to the post.
Meghan’s former friend Jessica Mulroney also liked the post by pressing the heart button.
