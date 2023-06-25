Prince Harry has ‘nothing to offer the entertainment world’: ‘Its all mothballed’

Prince Harry allegedly has ‘nothing to offer the entertainment world’ now that even his Brand Sussex been mothballed.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments.

According to News.com.au, “From the sounds of it, these Hollywood sorts who measure their net worth in Ferraris and ex-wives are beavering away at making Meghan into a going commercial and entertainment concern. Just Meghan.”

Ms Elser also asked, “Where is Harry in all this? If all of these bright WME minds are plotting and planning Meghan’s next steps (a Kmart crockery like? A tilt at running the World Bank?) what is the chap going to do with himself?”

“Having told (and sold) his story and with him already making a Netflix show about his single significant professional achievement, what else can he do that is saleable?”

Before concluding she also added, “The question that remains to be answered is, aside from his title, what else does Harry have to offer the entertainment world? Moreover, has Brand Sussex been mothballed for now?”